Tanzania: One Dead As Rains Ravage Arusha

Arusha — Heavy rains that ravaged across Arusha City environs right through the weekend has left one dead, scores injured and a trail of property destruction that has rendered 'homeless' an estimated 60 residents.

The ensuing floods washed away a number of houses, tearing through fencing walls in the Ilkiurei section of Kiranyi Ward -- where a man identified as Mr Fatiu Kingazi was swept under the currents and his dead body fished some distance off the house he 'lodged-in' as a visitor.

Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Mkumbo said the late Kingazi once worked as Cook at Mwambao Hotel in town, but had gone out visiting this fateful house last Saturday when he met his death. Suburban Kiranyi Ward falls within the city of Arusha - but part of the outlaying administrative Arumeru district.

The area Chairman, Mr Onestory Chami, said the late Kingazi was a resident of Unga- Limited area who happened to be in Kiranyi at the guest house belonging to Mr Messey Pirianus, and which apparently sat along harm's way as torrential rains swept many areas of Arusha, wreaking mayhem in Arumeru and Monduli districts in the process.

He attributed the adverse effects from the floods to walls erected by "some people trying to block 'slurry' water drainage channels' every time it rained.

" But the net effect is that the smelly flow wells up and gathered enough momentum to knock down one of the walls, releasing a gushing stream that swept away unsuspecting people sleeping in nearby houses -- including the dead man.

The Mortuary attendant at the Regional Mount Meru Hospital here, Mr Francis Coaster, admitted to have received the body of a victim known as Fatiu Kingazi, 30, who is billed as having come from Unga-Limited area.

The rains also destroyed two residential houses, both home to an estimated 60 residents from various families who are now taking temporary shelter at Elkiurei Primary School.