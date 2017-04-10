10 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Ministry Designs Action Plan for Health Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Ministry of Health adopted a three years national action plan for health security. The action plan was adopted at a workshop held from 4 to 7 April at Asmara Palace Hotel.

At the workshop in which representatives of different government and Front as well as international organizations stationed in Eritrea took part, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health, underlined that ensuring the health of the society is among the priority task of the government and gives due consideration of working in cooperation with different partners.

Representing the WHO, Dr. Ludy Suryantoro commending that Eritrea is among the first countries that are designing and implementing strategic health plan of action. He also indicated that the strategic action plan for health security will effective starting from June this year.

Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, D.G. of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, explained that the objective of the strategic action plan is to control cross border communicable diseases that could affect the health people and livestock, put in place effective and timely information system as well as to develop integrated partnership with different government and international organizations.

Eritrea

Boost in Number of Healthcare Professionals

Assab, 06 April- The number of healthcare professionals currently rendering service in all healthcare facilities of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.