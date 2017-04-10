Eritrea: Ministry Designs Action Plan for Health Security

Asmara — The Ministry of Health adopted a three years national action plan for health security. The action plan was adopted at a workshop held from 4 to 7 April at Asmara Palace Hotel.

At the workshop in which representatives of different government and Front as well as international organizations stationed in Eritrea took part, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health, underlined that ensuring the health of the society is among the priority task of the government and gives due consideration of working in cooperation with different partners.

Representing the WHO, Dr. Ludy Suryantoro commending that Eritrea is among the first countries that are designing and implementing strategic health plan of action. He also indicated that the strategic action plan for health security will effective starting from June this year.

Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, D.G. of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, explained that the objective of the strategic action plan is to control cross border communicable diseases that could affect the health people and livestock, put in place effective and timely information system as well as to develop integrated partnership with different government and international organizations.