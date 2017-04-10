Eritrea: Diplomatic Activities of Eritreans in the Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in South Sudan, the UK, Switzerland, Sweden and Kenya held various diplomatic activities.

In the seminar, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, diplomatic, political and economic progress and the role of Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora.

Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs, on his part said that the Eritrean people own great history, colorful tradition, culture and societal values. He added that the Eritrean people had to sacrifice a lot for their independence and that attests to the unity and steadfastness of the people.

Mr. Yemane also pointed out that the Eritrean people in the past 25 years have come out victorious against external hostilities including military aggression, diplomatic and political pressure as well as economic sanctions. He explained that strengthening the Front, public institutions, administrative capacity and building strong economy are the priority tasks of the government and Front.

Meanwhile, the Eritrean community in North London conducted a seminar with a view to preserving national values and reinforcing participation in the national development endeavors.

Similarly, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) in various cities of Switzerland organized seminars in connection with the International Women's Day and reaffirmed readiness to back up national development programs.

In related news, Asmara art deco exhibition was staged in Nairobi, Kenya, during which diplomats and Eritrean nationals residing in the city attended. The Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom, pointed out that Eritrea is endowed with rich historical, cultural and ancient heritages.

The Nairobi exhibition is part of a campaign underway in 16 cities of 9 countries with a view to place Asmara in the UNESCO World Heritage List.