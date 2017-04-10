8 April 2017

Eritrea: 7th International Health Day

Asmara — The 7th International Health Day was observed this week at national level at the St. Mary Psychiatry Hospital under the theme "Depression: Let's Talk". The event was observed for the 22nd time at national level and for the 68th at international level.

Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, Director General of Public Health in the Health Ministry, explained that depression is a disease not yet given due attention.

In a message she presented, the WHO representative in Eritrea, Dr. Josephine Namboze, pointed out that currently there exist over 300 million people suffering from depressions and WHO has decided this year's International Health Day to be observed under the theme "Depression: Let's Talk".

She also said that depression is a disease that could be contained with family follow up and proper medication.

At the event, report on the activity of the St. Mary Psychiatric Hospital was presented.

