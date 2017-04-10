10 April 2017

Eritrea: Boost in Number of Healthcare Professionals

Assab, 06 April- The number of healthcare professionals currently rendering service in all healthcare facilities of the Southern Red Sea region has grown substantially.

According to Mr. Mohammed Nagus, representative of Health Ministry's office in the Southern Red Sea region, the number of healthcare professional which was only 95 last year has now grown to a total number of 178.

Mr. Mohammed further noted that an increase in the number of healthcare professionals throughout the region has now created a viable ground for an expansion of quality healthcare service.

Owing to the growing number of healthcare professionals, Mr. Mohammed said that Ayumen, Arata, Afambo, Central Denkalia and Wade healthcare centers in Southern Denkalia sub-zone have now been equipped with more advanced healthcare facilities so as to offer improved service.

