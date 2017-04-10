Malawians Celebrate Late Bingu's Life

Thyolo — President Professor Peter Mutharika on Saturday led thousands of Malawians from all walks of life to Ndata farm in Thyolo to celebrate the life of his brother, late Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika who was also the third president of the Republic.

The celebrations which included a memorial mass and laying of wreaths marked the fifth anniversary of late Bingu's demise.

It was attended by the vice president Saulos Chilima and Madame Mary Chilima, cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, government officials among other dignitaries.

Speaking after the memorial mass, Most Reverend Thomas Luke Msusa said celebrating the lives and achievements of those people who were gone was part of what the Catholic Church believes.

Msusa, who is the Archbishop of Blantyre explained that the Catholics believe that death was not the end of life but the beginning of a new chapter hence the need to celebrate the lives of the departed souls.

"We should not stop praying for these departed souls and celebrate their lives on this earth because we still believe that they are still in our midst. I hope this will answer some questions that some people out there had on why we have to celebrate the lives of the departed souls."

"We are here to celebrate the life of late Bingu Wa Mutharika because of the significance it brought to all Malawians. The life of Bingu touched everyone regardless of tribe or location. We therefore have to celebrate his achievements," he said.

On his part, Arthur Masamba who represented the Mutharika family said since it was the fifth anniversary of the demise of late Bingu Wa Mutharika, the family thought of celebrating his life in a number of accomplished achievements.

He said the family remembered the late Bingu as a founder of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the founder and patron of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural grouping.

"Apart from being the founder of the DPP and Mulhako, the late Bingu had much passion about his family, community and the country as a whole. As someone who had passion about his family, late Bingu helped and brought together many children from his family relations. At a community level, the late president initiated a lot of developmental projects that has so far transformed Malawi," Masamba told the gathring.

He added that late Bingu Wa Mutharika was a legendary and visionary person who was setting his plans in every five years and was striving to see them accomplished.

"In five years of his reign, the late Bingu managed to achieve a number of things such as food security and infrastructure development. He delivered what he promised that is why the works of his hands spoke for him. He transformed the country into a producing and exporting nation. These are some of the factors that are worthy celebrating his life for," Masamba noted.

He said that there was need for every Malawian to be dreaming in colour by reflecting on the life of the late president who was always dreaming big for the country.

Masamba thanked the members of the clergy, the organising committee, partners and all well-wishers for their technical and financial contributions towards the celebrations.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa asked the president to consider deploying workers at the Mpumulo Wa Bata Mausoleum who would be responsible for taking care of the place.

"We need the Mausoleum to be clean always. We need workers who can be assigned to be working here. They will be responsible for cleaning the place and other gardening works," he appealed.