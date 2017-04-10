Mauritius: National Wholesale Vegetable Market to Be Completed By 2019, Announces the PM

press release

Government is investing some Rs 370 million in the setting up of the national wholesale vegetable market of 12 000sq ft on 8 acres on land and which will be completed by 2019. This new infrastructure, a first for Mauritius, will improve the handling of fruits and vegetables, both post-harvest and for onward sales. It will also be fully compliant with all existing relevant legislations and agricultural and food standards.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at a ceremony for the setting up of the national wholesale vegetable market, organised at Five Ways, Belle Rive on 8 April 2017, in the presence of other personalities.

With the establishment of this national wholesale vegetable market, farmers can sell their products directly to wholesalers, bypassing intermediaries, stated the Prime Minister. In addition, the supply chain of agricultural products would be simplified, and farmers would have greater control over the prices of fruits and vegetables, he added.

Mr Jugnauth also announced the construction of a national centre on biotechnology. According to him, it is imperative that we invest in research if we want to move forward. The Prime Minister said that new measures will be implemented with regards to agricultural production so as to help the farmers' community. All sectors will have to be uplifted to create a modern Mauritius, he pointed out.

For his part, the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, said that in a country that is modernising, the sale of vegetables and fruit cannot continue under conditions with an archaic system. He recalled that Belle Rive is accessible to all regions of the country and there will be enough parking spaces for vehicles.

In Mauritius, fruit and vegetable production is around 115 000 tonnes per year and 60 % of it go through auction sales either in Port Louis, Flacq or Vacoas, underlined the Minister, adding that the production of vegetables for 2016 has increased by 4.7 % compared to 2015.

With the coming into operation of the national wholesale vegetable market, there will be better market efficiency, synergies and cost sharing among operators. Such an infrastructure will provide better transparency in market dealings and at the same time put up modern and adequate premises to the fruits and vegetables food system, said the Minister.