South Africa: Masiphumelele High School Fund-Raising Campaign Beats Target

R112,000 already raised for school improvements

Masiphumelele High School has raised more than R112,000 for school improvements, beating the target of R100,000 set just two months ago.

Last year the school had one of the lowest matric pass rates in the province at only 48%, putting in among schools labelled as "underperforming" by the Western Cape Department of Education. Gang violence was cited as a major reason for the poor results.

The school launched a campaign to change the matric pass rate from 48% to 84% this year. The goal was to raise R250,000 of which R150,000 would come from the Western Cape Education Department.

The funding is to be used to employ a lab assistant and library assistant, renovate the physics lab, maintain the school and run an autumn school for matrics.

In just over two months, R7,680 has been raised from local donors and R105,300 from international donors.

The campaign is managed by the Education Department school circuit manager Thandi Jafta and Lutz van Dijk of the HOKISA children's home in Masiphumelele.

Many people have volunteered their help, with teachers from other schools, some retired, offering to assist with extra lessons on weekends, especially in maths and science.

The school has also entered into a partnership with Fish Hoek High School, where support is offered to Masiphumelele High learners in grades 9, 11 and 12.

Van Dijk told GroundUp that already 90 classroom windows and five doors had been fixed with the first donations.