Mauritius: SME Master Plan - Meeting of First Ministerial Committee

The First Ministerial Committee to look into the implementation of the Ten Year Master Plan for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) was held on 07 April 2017 under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, in Port-Louis.

The aim of the Master Plan is to address the main constraints of SMEs and put forward a comprehensive strategic plan that will infuse resilience and productivity to the sector.

In this context, a Ministerial Committee was set up bring forth a framework for SMEs Development so as to drive their transformation process in relation to the set objectives of the Master Plan.

In a statement to the press, Minister Bodha stated that the Master Plan outlines various measures to create a thriving and conducive business landscape so that SMEs attain different phases of growth and assume a far more prominent role as a pillar in the economy.

Minister Bodha at the very outset underlined that it is important to identify and tackle the major challenges that the SMEs are facing such as lack of access to finance and a restricted market. Hence there is a need to create measures such as opening new market avenues locally and develop a comprehensive Africa SME Strategy so as to enable SMEs take advantage of growing opportunities in Africa and expanding financial access with the aim of boosting the sector on all fronts underscored the Minister.

On that note, he announced that public infrastructure projects of less than Rs 5 million will be given exclusively to SMEs, under the supervision of the Road Development Authority and the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit.

For his part, Minister Bholah pointed out that the Master Plan adopts a long term perspective through the definition of specific objectives, proposal of key actions that will radically improve the SME business landscape in the next ten years.

While recalling that the SMEs sector can be a key propeller of economic growth, he added that the Master Plan will ensure that targets of raising SMEs' contribution to GDP up to 52% by 2026 and increasing exports to about 18% become achievable. The measures listed out in the Master Plan will infuse new competitive strengths into SMEs and turn them into globally-competitive players, concluded Minister Bholah.