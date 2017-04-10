South Africa: SAPS Members Out in Full Force

press release

The South African Police Service has successfully conducted operations on the 7th of April 2017, in response to protest marches/demonstrations embarked upon nationwide.

It is pleasing to note that no major incidents of violence and or damage to property have been reported thus far.

Law enforcement agencies, led by the South African Police Service, were deployed to ensure that public order was maintained in today's protest march/demonstrations which took place in the cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Ethekwini and Mbombela.

In the main, the people of our country responded to our call to ensure that there are peaceful protests. It is worth mentioning that the people of South Africa have conducted themselves thus far in a proper and orderly manner.

The deployment of members in their execution of our policing mandate ensured that all participants and or bystanders were guaranteed a safe and secure environment in which they could express their rights.

The South African Police Service has noted and respected the court judgement that allowed the national coalition 'SAVE SA' permission to march in the City of Tshwane. This march was considered legal for all practical purposes, overturning the decision to declare it illegal. We can confirm that our members were on the ground to police and monitor developments around the march.

The SACP postponed their much to a later date, following receipt of correspondence from authorities confirming the decision that their application was not compliant, thereby making the march illegal.

We appreciate their understanding and respect for the laws of our country signalled by their withdrawal from participating in a march or a protest action that we would have deemed illegal.

The South African Police Service once again makes a call to all, to ensure that they exercise the right to protest in a peaceful and orderly manner.

"We would like to place it on record that all those who took part in marches across the country, responded positively by ensuring compliance with the laws of our country. Therefore, contravening the conditions of any of our laws will never be tolerated. This would include the carrying of weapons, destruction of property and making irresponsible statements that would incite violence" said Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

It is our contention that convenors of gatherings must be accountable for the actions of their supporters.

We would like to thank the citizens of this country for their co-operation in making our job and responsibility as law enforcement officers manageable.

Lastly but most importantly, we would like to express our gratitude to all law enforcement agencies, in particular, the members of the South African Police Service, for their contribution to ensuring successful operations towards the realisation of our mandate as provided in section 205 of the Constitution which provides for amongst others to prevent, combat, maintain public order and uphold the rule of the law.