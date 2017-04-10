Mauritius: Prime Minister Cautions Population Against Drug Scourge

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, cautioned that his Government will have no mercy against drug dealers and severe sanctions will be taken against offenders.

He was speaking at the launching of the programme on Prevention Nationale pour Maladies Non-Transmissibles in Upper Dagotière on Friday 7 April 2017 in the context of the World Health Day. He added that Government will leave no stone unturned in the fight against the drug scourge and that all means will be deployed to get rid of this social evil which impacts negatively on our society. He made an appeal for the collaboration of each and everyone in this endeavour and make of Mauritius a cleaner and safer place against drugs.

Speaking on health issues, the Prime Minister underlined the urgency for the Mauritian population to maintain a healthy lifestyle to protect against non-communicable diseases (NCDs). He expressed deep concerns over the prevalence of NCDs in the country. Stating figures from 2015, Mr Jugnauth stated that he was appalled by the prevalence of diabetes which stood at 20.5% among people aged 20 to 70 years old and the prevalence of hypertension which was 28.4%. He deplored the fact that while 54.2% of the population was overweight, only 23.7% undertook physical activity.

Regarding the high rate of alcohol consumption and the prevalence of smoking which were at 52.8% and 20% respectively, the Prime Minister found it unacceptable that 83% of the Rs 10.9 b health budget go to hospital services, out of which 75% were for treatment of NCDs. He highlighted the importance of education and information in promoting healthy lifestyle and preventing NCDs.

The Prime Minister appealed to the population to adopt healthy habits such as balanced diet, physical exercises, and avoid cigarettes and alcohol. "I called on you to avail of the screening services being provided free of cost at your doorstep for early detection and timely treatment of NCDs with a view to enhance quality of life and cut down on costs," he added.

He recalled measures taken by Government to ensure high quality health service to the population and encourage people to live more healthily. Initiatives listed out include provision of out-door gymnasium and health tracks, access by citizens to sports facilities and fitness equipment in schools and community centres, and mandatory physical education classes for students. He announced the upcoming construction of a community health centre in L'Espérance as well as the upgrading of Quartier Militaire Area Health Centre into a Mediclinic so as to provide more health facilities, similar to primary care service in hospitals.

For his part, the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, underpinned the importance of healthy eating habits among the population and to have regular medical checkups as such facilities are provided by Government in various regions across the island.

The Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and the Representative of the World Health Organisation in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, and other personalities were also present.

The one-week programme, organised by the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life, aims at addressing the high prevalence of NCDs namely diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and cancer.