Mauritius Solicited to Host 14th World Islamic Economic Forum in 2018

Mauritius is being solicited to serve as host country for the 14th edition of the World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) in 2018 and become the first African country to accommodate such event.

In this context a delegation from the WIEF headed by its Chairman, Mr Tun Musa Hitam, and former Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. The aim was to seek approval from the Mauritian authorities for the organisation of the Forum in Mauritius.

In a statement following the courtesy call, the Chairman of WIEF expressed satisfaction regarding his meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth, which he said was very cordial and fruitful in light of the positive response regarding the WIEF to be held in Mauritius in 2018.

According to Mr Tun Musa Hitam, WIEF has been encouraged to use Mauritius as platform for the World Islamic Economic Forum which will be an ideal opportunity to bring together the business community worldwide to discuss and tap the various business possibilities in Mauritius, including the African continent.

Mr Tun Musa Hitam also spoke of the diverse areas of cooperation raised with Prime Minister in various economic spheres. WIEF is a purely business oriented organisation, irrespective of any religion implication, he said. He further announced that WIEF has extended an official invitation to the Prime Minister to participate in the 13th edition of the Forum scheduled in November 2017 in Malaysia.

About the WIEF Foundation

Launched in 2005, the World Islamic Economic Forum Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which organises the annual World Islamic Economic Forum. It is the largest international gathering of Heads of Government, economic experts, academia, international organisations and stakeholders to share experiences and knowledge about Islamic economy.

The WIEF Foundation seeks to stimulate growth and prosperity for the Muslim population, through trade, investment opportunities and business strategies. Its strategy is, "Building Bridges Through Business". In this respect, it recognises the need to interact with non-Muslim partners and enlarge the scope of its dialogue and network beyond the Muslim world towards secular actors.

Its main selling point is its ethos of utilising business partnerships, whether at private-to-private level or public-private partnership level, to strengthen the economic clout of the Muslim population whilst contributing to 'international collaboration'.