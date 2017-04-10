Namibia: Malaysia Thrash Namibia to Win Series 2-1

MALAYSIA thrashed Namibia 16-0 in their third bowls test in Walvis Bay on Saturday to win the series 3-0.

Malaysia won the first test 10-6 on 5 April but Namibia drew level, winning the second test 11-5 the next day.

In Walvis Bay, however there was only one team in it from the start as Malaysia swept Namibia away.

In the Men's Singles, Cabous Olivier lost his match 21-16, while in the Men's Pairs, Olivier and Rudi Vaessler lost 22-10.

In the Men's Trips, the Namibian team of Jean Viljoen, Poena Olivier and Andre Campbell lost 17-11, and in the Men's Fours, the Namibian team of Rudi Vaessler, Jean Viljoen, Poena Olivier and Andre Campbell lost 17-9.

In the Women's Singles, Namibia's Diana Viljoen lost 21-9, while in there Women's Pairs, Viljoen and Rolien Stander lost 24-16.

In the Women's Trips, the Namibian team of Monica Gibbons, Lynne Lindsay Payne and Avril Kotze lost 22-4, while Namibia's Women's Fours team of Monica Gibbons, Lynne Lindsay Payne, Avril Kotze and Rolien Stander lost 23-19.

The Namibian selectors made wholesale changes from the teams that represented Namibia in the first two tests, with a completely new team representing Namibia in the third test.