South Africa: Boy,11, Bitten By Lion

A 11-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a lion in Laphelale, Limpopo on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

The incident happened at 12:45 on Saturday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Chris Botha said he was in a serious condition and was rushed to a local hospital in the area where he underwent treatment.

"Netcare helicopter landed at the hospital and after they stabilised him for the flight, they airlifted him under the constant care of two emergency care practitioners to a specialised hospital in Pretoria," Botha said.

