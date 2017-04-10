South Africa: Accused Sentenced to Fifteen Years Imprisonment for Rape

press release

Kwazulu Natal — On 6 April 2017, Empangeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Thuthukani Mjwiri (24) to 15 years imprisonment for rape. On 11 September 2015, a 22-year-old victim was with the accused at a certain homestead, on their way back the accused grabbed the victim and raped her. A case of rape was opened at Empangeni police station and the docket was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. Intensive investigations were conducted that led to the arrest of the accused on 2 August 2016. He made several court appearances until his sentencing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused. "We strongly condemn any form of abuse directed to the vulnerable women and children in our society," he said.