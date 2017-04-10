Liberia: Brac Reports On Disaster Risks, Vulnerable Assessment

BRAC-Liberia has released a report on the disaster risk and vulnerable assessment (DRVA) on the country.

The report blames climate change, environmental degradation and natural resources depletion as factors affecting food insecurity in the country.

The disclosure was made at a validation workshop on the assessment of the findings held recently at the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) in Monrovia.

Dekontee Saytarkon, BRAC-Liberia Emergency Response Coordinator, said that the project was to enhance farmers' capacities in addressing the problem of food shortage in the country.

Dr. Suliman V. Kamara, BRAC-Liberia DRVA consultant, who presented the findings, said that it is the result of the entity's focused areas of assessment that include community vulnerability risk, beneficiaries capacity and hazard assessment and the resource and institutional mapping.

Kamara added that 960 households were tested in Bong, Montserrado, Bomi, Margibi, Cape Mount and Grand Bassa counties where BRAC is currently implementing the EU funded project under the title, "pro-act."

Kamara said that storms, floods, drought, pests and disease infestations are affecting farming activities in those counties where the assessment was done.

BRAC-Liberia said that the findings will cover other agricultural stakeholders as it will be used as a guide for implementing future projects.

As the result of the findings, BRAC-Liberia recommended an integrated approach to be taken at national and local levels to address disaster resilient livelihood; actions for disaster risk reduction and the underlying causes of food insecurity.

BRAC meanwhile called on the MoA authorities to institute measures to include food security policy and approaches to impact existing key factors affecting food insecurity.

In response, Agriculture Minister Dr. Moses Zinnah commended BRAC-Liberia for the effort, and promised that the ministry will add them to previous documents to become a workable one that will mitigate the risk of food insecurity in the sector.

"Managing risks is the skill we need to learn, because these risks are not under our control. The research is helpful and we assure BRAC of our cooperation to make sure that this document remains a guide to reducing risks in the agricultural sector," said Minister Zinnah.

Since the launch of its operation in 2008, BRAC-Liberia has undertaken programs in microfinance, agriculture, empowerment and livelihoods of adolescents which have benefited the MoA.