10 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: MOE, Unicef Conducts Training for Teachers

By George K. Momo

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNICEF has ended a week-long workshop on Psychosocial and Pedagogy for teachers and school administrators across Maryland County.

County Educational Officer Mr. David Boakai said the workshop is intended to sharpen skills of teachers and school administrators to keep them on par with the active learning process in the sub-region.

He said the participants were drilled on professional standards for teachers, teaching knowledge and skills, classroom management, assessment and evaluation, among others.

The Maryland CEO in an interview with the New Dawn in Harper City, said the workshop came as a result of the Ministry of Education's desire to strengthen the country's school system.

Mr. Boakai stressed that it is important for teachers and school administrators to attend such workshop, because new methods are emerging in the profession and they can only be acquainted with them by if they are constantly attending such workshop.

He added that the workshop was also held simultaneously in Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, River Gee, and Maryland Counties, respectively.

The Maryland CEO encouraged teachers and administrators that upon return to their respective institutions, they should pass on the knowledge acquired to their colleagues through mini-workshops.

He said his office will work with District Education Officers to group schools as per their locations in making sure the knowledge is passed on. Mr. Boakai however said he expects that the participants will grab the knowledge and go to the classroom fully prepared to positively impact their students.

The Principle of Little Welbo Public School Madam Annie Selewenyan, lauded the Ministry of Education and its partner UNICEF for the weeklong workshop that has sharpened her skills.

Madam Selewenyan called on women across the country to take advantage of the teaching profession as a means of contributing to the educational sector. "I feel happy in the classroom on grounds that I am preparing people that will take over leadership of our country", she aid.

