10 April 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: ACBF Officials Visit Liberia

A high power delegation of the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) arrives in Liberia over the weekend as guest of Government of Liberia. The head of the ACBF, Professor Emmanuel Nnadozie will arrive in Liberia on Sunday April 9, 2017 along with Dr. FolaAyonrinde head of the ACBF West and Central Africa Region and Miss Joyce Ekuful, Program Officer of the West and Central Africa Region.

A Ministry of finance and Development Planning release said, the mission will hold discussion with Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima S. Kamara on Liberia's pledge to ACBF and other support initiatives and possible capacity areas of support from the ACBF to Liberia, focusing on areas of improvement in macroeconomic modeling and empirical research as well as support to the agriculture sector

While in Liberia, Professor Nnadozie and delegation will also meet with Her Excellency, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to provide update on ACBF plans for capacity development in Liberia, proposal and request for President Sirleaf to be ACBF's Champion, and possible ways in which ACBF can revamp its support to the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC).

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) was established in 1991 by African Governments and their Development Partners to help build sustainable human and institutional capacity for good governance and development management. To its credit, the Foundation has empowered governments, parliaments, civic society, private sector and higher education institutions in more than 45 countries and 6 regional economic communities. ACBF supports capacity development through investments, technical support, knowledge generation and sharing across Africa. For Liberia, more five public sector employees benefited from graduate studies through financial support from ACBF.

