Liberia: Female Aspirants, Campaign Managers to Undergo Training

Monrovia — One hundred women aspirants and women campaign managers from across the 73 electoral districts in Liberia will on Tuesday, April 11 2017, participate in one-week women's leadership and political participation training to prepare females aspirants for the 2017 legislative election.

The training will be held at the Development Education Network Liberia (DEN-L) Compound, based in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The overall goal of the training is to increase women's representation in the legislature and empower them to participate in competitive politics and governance in Liberia.

Participants were selected through competitive vetting process and they will be trained and equipped with the necessary tools, knowledge and skills to participate in grassroots campaigning and campaign events, and learn about campaign communications, public speaking, message development, press relations, voter contact and requirements of becoming a candidate, etc.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General/UNMIL for Peace Consolidation, Mr. Yacoub El Hillo, will deliver the keynote address on the topic: The Role of Women in Nation Building and Accountable Governance.

Other speakers at the opening session will include the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America, Mr. Samuel Watson, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Minister Julia Duncan Cassell and the Co-Chair of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Sarah Toe.

NAYMOTE Executive Director, Eddie Jarwolo said after the weeklong training his institution will partner with Coalition of Political Parties Women in Liberia (COPPWIL) to host 10 citizens engagement events across 10 electoral districts in Montserrado and Margibi to find out what issues are most important to voters as well as host mock campaign events for graduates in the 10 electoral districts to improve their public speaking skills before the actual campaign period.

Mr. Jarwolo said his institution look forward working with COPPWIL to setup a National Women Campaign Coordinating Team, which will be responsible for fundraising, directing and supporting all women candidates across party lines during the elections period.

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development is a good governance and research institution working to promote democracy and participatory governance in Liberia.

Established in 2001, the institution has been one of the leading grassroots organizations promoting democracy, peace building, human rights and civic engagement in Liberia. It's the organizer of the Young Political Leadership School based in Liberia.