9 April 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberian Police Repudiates Criminal Charges Against Quincy B' Manager

Monrovia — The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police has refuted allegations that the manager of the late Quincy L. Burrowes aka Quincy B has been charged, processed and on the verge of being sent to court.

In a phone conversation with FPA, Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the artist's manager Lewis McCarthy was only invited for questioning and was released to his lawyers.

He added that at no time the Police arrest McCarthy but that the manager was peacefully invited to Police headquarter for further inquiry on the death of his client.

Quincy B, an afro-pop Liberian musician met his untimely death in at 3:am of March 3, 2017, when the vehicle he was driving smashed into the wall of the Pan African Plaza which houses the United Nations headquarter in Monrovia.

The late singer according to Inspector Coleman did not have a driver's license and was driving a vehicle registered in McCarthy's name.

The Police chief said LNP regulations does not Permit unauthorized persons to operate a motor vehicle.

"No person shall authorize or knowingly permit a motor vehicle owned by him or under his control to be operated by any person who is not authorized here under or in violation of the provisions of this chapter. A person who violates the provisions of this section is subject to a fine of not more than $500 or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both."

The Inspector General of Police added that the artist's manager will not be criminally charge but will be made to pay a fine.

Speaking through his Facebook live, Mr. McCarthy acknowledged that he was interrogated and that his lawyers were looking into the matter.

"It took the Police 30 days to ask two occupants that were involved in the accident. I don't want to go on claiming anything but I wasn't there that night. I wasn't part of the accident," McCarthy concluded.

