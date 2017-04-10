Ethiopia: University Expanding Community Services

Arba Minch University is escalating its efforts towards multifarious community development services, said Dr. Teklu Wogayehu, Research and Community Service Vice President Representative.

The service includes provisions and support to the community in the areas of agriculture, irrigation, environment protection and greening, education, free legal service, and water technology.

The university has been undertaking several researches that help boost production and productivity of vegetable and fruit cultivation, and hence, the livelihoods of the community, he said.

University Gircha Fruits and Vegetables Research Center, which is 56 km from the university and over 3,000 km above sea level, is conducting researches on inset, vegetables and highland fruits.

"The research on cabbage, for example, has yielded an outstanding result. We have shared it to the surrounding community. Now the community is applying the technology as well and gaining increased production than before," Dr. Teklu said.

Farmer Kebede Sheno one of the beneficiaries said fellow farmers including himself used to produce cabbage and potato in unproductive and traditional way.

But now, the training and the select improved seeds we get from the center would enabled us to harvest more yield."

"The research on apple has also shown some success. Despite high apple production in the area, the demand and competitiveness in the market is low because of its relatively small size and slight sourness. The university is carrying out experiment on 1, 724 apple species to benefit farmers engaged in apple production, he said.

The best seeds would soon be proliferated and distributed so that the community can even sell it to the international markets with potentially maximum returns, he noted and adding, studies on post-harvest management of banana, mango, moringa, and others is well underway.

In addition, environment protection tasks has been carry out by the university to prevent the recurrent flooding in parts of the town. Similarly, a degraded land in West Abaya area has been rehabilitated, according to him.

Moreover, to forfend the sedimentation in Abaya and Chamo Lakes and preserve the biodiversity of the area specially the declining fish production in Chamo lake, the university has been implementing the Grand Kulfo River Project, according to the representative.

Dr. Teklu further said the university has so far awarded scholarship for 260 adults working at the lower positions in the university. A graduate and undergraduate level scholarships were also granted to communities from Gamo Gofa and South Omo, and Segen Peoples Zones as well as Mesketo Special woreda with the special focus for women.

The university supplies laboratory equipment, books, computers, and other supports to schools in the localities. In addition, the university is offering the local community with a four storey school building in the main campus to facilitate educational access to the surrounding community, he said.

According to Dr. Teklu, the university is also providing legal services to the community free of charges.