10 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 78,000 Borno Refugees Threaten to Trek From Cameroon

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
By Uthman Abubakar

Maiduguri — About 78,000 Borno State citizens chased out to Cameroon by Boko Haram have threatened to trek back home if the state government does not evacuate them without further delay.

Consequently, the government has started last-minute arrangements to dispatch relevant officials to Cameroon.

The Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Engr Ahmed Satomi, told newsmen in Maiduguri Saturday, "The 78,000 refugees threatened last week to trek from their refuge in Cameroon to Kala-Balge in Borno State because they desperately wanted to return home. This is a repatriation issue which requires repatriation process. We will organize and go about repatriating them according to Geneva Convention."

Engr Satomi unveiled plans by SEMA to settle the returnees. "SEMA is planning to open transit camps at Kumshe, Gulumba, Kerawa and Goshe where we will first sustain them for say one week, compile their data, then ask them if they want to go back to their homes or where they want to go back to." he said.

More on This

Govt, Borno Prepare to Receive Over 78,000 Repatriated Nigerian Refugees From Cameroon

The federal government and the Borno State Government have made provisions for the over 78,000 Nigerian refugees… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.