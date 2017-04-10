Nigeria: 78,000 Borno Refugees Threaten to Trek From Cameroon

Maiduguri — About 78,000 Borno State citizens chased out to Cameroon by Boko Haram have threatened to trek back home if the state government does not evacuate them without further delay.

Consequently, the government has started last-minute arrangements to dispatch relevant officials to Cameroon.

The Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Engr Ahmed Satomi, told newsmen in Maiduguri Saturday, "The 78,000 refugees threatened last week to trek from their refuge in Cameroon to Kala-Balge in Borno State because they desperately wanted to return home. This is a repatriation issue which requires repatriation process. We will organize and go about repatriating them according to Geneva Convention."

Engr Satomi unveiled plans by SEMA to settle the returnees. "SEMA is planning to open transit camps at Kumshe, Gulumba, Kerawa and Goshe where we will first sustain them for say one week, compile their data, then ask them if they want to go back to their homes or where they want to go back to." he said.