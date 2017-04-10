9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandor - Our Relations With Arab Countries Are At Their Best

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Sunday stressed that Sudan's relations with Arab countries are at their level best, and relations with African and Asian countries are witnessing huge improvement and progress.

The minister, Ghandour, said Sudan's relations with the United States of American have overcome many hurdles thanks to the diplomacy and the meetings held with numerous American quarters, and according to which the outcome agreed upon was implemented thus leading to the partial lifting of sanctions against the Sudan and that things are moving in the right direction.

The minister who was addressing the invigoration meetings for the ranks and files of the National Congress, in Um Bada locality, has stressed that Sudan was able to overcome all types of plotting against it thanks to the united internal front, the stability and achieving peace at home

He said the government is committed to implementation of all the outcomes of the National Dialogue, calling on those who stayed away to join the National Dialogue outcome and on the rebels to sit for negotiations with the government so that national accord is reached and the formation of the government of national accord is reached shortly.

He said thanks to the efforts exerted by the Sudanese diplomacy the sanctions were partially lifted and investments started pouring into the country. He referred to the experience, history and roots of the Sudan and its resources that could place the country at the top as a great nation.

Sudan

East Darfur Protest Against 100 Percent Increase of Water Tariff

On Sunday, a group of youth demonstrated in Ed Daein against the East Darfur government's decision to raise the water… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.