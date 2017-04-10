Sudan: Ghandor - Our Relations With Arab Countries Are At Their Best

Khartoum — The Minister for foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Sunday stressed that Sudan's relations with Arab countries are at their level best, and relations with African and Asian countries are witnessing huge improvement and progress.

The minister, Ghandour, said Sudan's relations with the United States of American have overcome many hurdles thanks to the diplomacy and the meetings held with numerous American quarters, and according to which the outcome agreed upon was implemented thus leading to the partial lifting of sanctions against the Sudan and that things are moving in the right direction.

The minister who was addressing the invigoration meetings for the ranks and files of the National Congress, in Um Bada locality, has stressed that Sudan was able to overcome all types of plotting against it thanks to the united internal front, the stability and achieving peace at home

He said the government is committed to implementation of all the outcomes of the National Dialogue, calling on those who stayed away to join the National Dialogue outcome and on the rebels to sit for negotiations with the government so that national accord is reached and the formation of the government of national accord is reached shortly.

He said thanks to the efforts exerted by the Sudanese diplomacy the sanctions were partially lifted and investments started pouring into the country. He referred to the experience, history and roots of the Sudan and its resources that could place the country at the top as a great nation.