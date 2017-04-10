10 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur - Two Dead in Attacks On Jebel Marra Villages

Tawila — Two people were killed and six others wounded in attacks by gunmen on villages in north-east Jebel Marra in North Darfur's Tawila over the weekend.

A resident of El Gabas village told Radio Dabanga that an armed group driving two four-wheel drive vehicles, accompanied by others riding camels and horses raided El Gabas, 25 kilometres west of Katur in Tawila locality, on Friday.

"They began shooting. Yousef Haroun (52) and Mahjoub Saleh (42) were killed instantly," he said. "All the villagers sought shelter in the valleys. The janjaweed then left, taking with them most of our livestock."

The source said that the same group of militants attacked the village of Rogoli, not far from El Gabas on Saturday. "Yousef Hussein (32), Adam Yagoub (28), and Ahmed Bakhit (18) sustained bullet wounds. All the cattle and donkeys were stolen from the village."

On Sunday, the same men attacked the area around Falluja village, 20 kilometres south of Katur, a listener reported to this station. "Omda Mohamed Omar, Salem, and Maryam Juma were shot. The attackers took the sheep, goats and donkeys from the village."

