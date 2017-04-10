Sudan: Eastern Sudanese Dies in Shooting Campaign Against Stray Dogs

El Mazmoum — A man was killed in a shooting campaign against stray dogs in El Mazmoum in Sennar on Saturday. The evening before about 20 people were bitten.

"At least 20 people had to be taken to the hospital on Friday evening after they had been attacked by a large pack of mad dogs at the El Shuhada district in El Mazmoum," a listener reported to Radio Dabanga.

"The authorities immediately ordered the shooting of the dogs the next day,"he said. "A stray bullet however hit a resident named Jeili Ibrahim. He was killed instantly."