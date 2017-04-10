Sudan: East Darfur Protest Against 100 Percent Increase of Water Tariff

Ed Daein — On Sunday, a group of youth demonstrated in Ed Daein against the East Darfur government's decision to raise the water tariff.

Journalist Khalifa Kusheib told Radio Dabanga that on Sunday morning, dozens of youths carried out a protest march in the centre of Ed Daein. They handed a memorandum to the East Darfur parliament, calling on the East Darfur authorities to cancel the increase of the drinking water prices.

On Thursday, the Government of East Darfur increased the water tariff in the state by 100 percent. "The price of a barrel of water increased from SDG19 to SDG40 ($6)," Kusheib said. "The price of one round of an animal drawing water from a well was raised from SDG0,60 to SDG0,90."

The authorities justified the step by pointing to "the increase in the prices of fuel and operational materials".