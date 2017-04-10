10 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Condemns Suicide Attack in Somali Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkey has condemned Sunday's suicide attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu targeting the country's new armed forces commander, leaving at least 15 people dead.

"We have learned with deep sorrow that today (9 April) a suicide attack which targeted a convoy carrying high level military officials near the compound of the Ministry of Defense, claimed lives of many people including those of civilians and injured many others," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added: "We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks, convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least 15 people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed and more than five others wounded Sunday afternoon after a suicide car bomb blast targeted a military convoy with Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale, also known as Gen. Arfiid.

Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via its radio Andalus.

Police Captain Ismail Mohamed told Anadolu Agency that the blast targeted a military convoy with the new commander near the Defense Ministry building in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Somalia

Pastoralists Drought-stricken Puntland Fight for Survival

You can find Fatuma Warsama on the side of the road somewhere between Qardho and Bandar Bayla in Somalia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.