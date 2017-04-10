Somalia: Turkey Condemns Suicide Attack in Somali Capital

Turkey has condemned Sunday's suicide attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu targeting the country's new armed forces commander, leaving at least 15 people dead.

"We have learned with deep sorrow that today (9 April) a suicide attack which targeted a convoy carrying high level military officials near the compound of the Ministry of Defense, claimed lives of many people including those of civilians and injured many others," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added: "We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks, convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to the wounded."

At least 15 people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed and more than five others wounded Sunday afternoon after a suicide car bomb blast targeted a military convoy with Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale, also known as Gen. Arfiid.

Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via its radio Andalus.

Police Captain Ismail Mohamed told Anadolu Agency that the blast targeted a military convoy with the new commander near the Defense Ministry building in the Somali capital Mogadishu.