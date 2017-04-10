Somalia: Lawmaker Welcomes UAE's Efforts to Rebuild Somalia

A member of Somali Parliament Zakariye Hajji Mohamed has welcomed UAE's efforts to rebuild Somali National Army (SNA) and other key developmental projects in the country.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone, the MP thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its current role to train the SNA and the ongoing reconstruction projects across Somalia.

Continuing, Mr Zakariye urged the regional administrations and the Federal government to benefit from the important support of UAE of expanding and improving the country's ports.