10 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Lawmaker Welcomes UAE's Efforts to Rebuild Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of Somali Parliament Zakariye Hajji Mohamed has welcomed UAE's efforts to rebuild Somali National Army (SNA) and other key developmental projects in the country.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone, the MP thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its current role to train the SNA and the ongoing reconstruction projects across Somalia.

Continuing, Mr Zakariye urged the regional administrations and the Federal government to benefit from the important support of UAE of expanding and improving the country's ports.

Somalia

Pastoralists Drought-stricken Puntland Fight for Survival

You can find Fatuma Warsama on the side of the road somewhere between Qardho and Bandar Bayla in Somalia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.