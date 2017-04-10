Somalia: Car Bomb Kills Government Worker in Mogadishu

A bomb under a car seat has killed a government employee in Mogadishu on Monday, the latest in series of attacks in the capital since the election of President Farmajo last February.

Eyewitnesses said Abdulkadir Osman Farah popularly known as (Dr Yare) died when an explosive device fitted into his vehicle exploded outside Martini hospital in Hamarweyne.

Late Dr Yare was working for the ministry of education for Somalia's Federal government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but Al Shabaab intensified bombings in Mogadishu to topple a new government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.