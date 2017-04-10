10 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Car Bomb Kills Government Worker in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A bomb under a car seat has killed a government employee in Mogadishu on Monday, the latest in series of attacks in the capital since the election of President Farmajo last February.

Eyewitnesses said Abdulkadir Osman Farah popularly known as (Dr Yare) died when an explosive device fitted into his vehicle exploded outside Martini hospital in Hamarweyne.

Late Dr Yare was working for the ministry of education for Somalia's Federal government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but Al Shabaab intensified bombings in Mogadishu to topple a new government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Somalia

Pastoralists Drought-stricken Puntland Fight for Survival

You can find Fatuma Warsama on the side of the road somewhere between Qardho and Bandar Bayla in Somalia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.