Liberia: Cassava Processing Gets Boost

Over 1500 Liberians from Bong, Bomi, Margibi, Gbarpolu, Cape Mount and Montserrado counties have been trained by local non-governmental organization, ZOA, in cassava processing.

ZOA's Cassava Coordinator, Michael Dey, told journalists during a cassava exhibition at the Ministry of Agriculture that "cassava" is an economic development material through the value addition.

Mr. Dey said that cassava can be used to generate employment through food security.

Some of the cassava product which were under exhibition included coconut Gari mixed, vitamin A gari, odd less fufu, high quality flower, high quality starch, cassava cheeps, and cassava beer among others.

They explained that funding remains a huge challenge in ensuring that Liberia cassava production and marketing is expanded throughout the nation.

"Cassava is a magical plant and as the national strategies talk about cassava being the second food for Liberia, we want to call on Liberians that they should eat more of this, so we can save a lot of money on other food," they told the gathering.

He noted that cassava is a plant that can survive in all seasons, and as such, Liberia should get involved in planting.

The Coordinator of ZOA Liberia said that there is a very huge potential awaiting Liberian farmers when companies come in because they will need a lot of product, so that Liberians should get involved in growing cassava on a large scale to be able to meet up with the demand of cassava products.

He added that currently, cassava is used in producing alcohol. According to him, cassava beer from Ghana, Heineken from Nigeria, among others; therefore, Liberia can do the same in that area.

For his part, the National Coordinator of the National Cassava Sector of Liberia, Joseph Morris said there is a need to set up a frame work to extend in other rural areas, so that people can realize the extra value cassava has and the many products cassava give us here.