Liberia: Gepco Promises Refined Lubricants

A leading provider of refined petroleum and lubricants in the country, General Petroleum Corporation (GEPCO) has promised to continue providing refined petroleum and lubricants in Liberia.

GEPCO also promised to remain a true and key partner within the petroleum and lubricant sector of Liberia.

"We will remain the giant in the supply of refined petroleum and lubricants in Liberia," Mr. Nohawad Fawaz, GEPCO Sale Manager said

He said his company believes in the oil and gas sector of Liberia and will remain engaged in the sector.

"We are all Liberians because some of us were born here and grew up here; we will continue to do the best for our country," Mr. Fawza said.

The GEPCO Sale manager spoke when a pro media group under the banner African Media Initiative Liberia (AMIL) bestowed a special certificate of honor to General Petroleum Corporation as Tax Compliance Institution of The Year 2017/2018.

He said since 2004, GEPCO has been providing refined petroleum products throughout the country as well as creating jobs opportunity for Liberians.

The GEPCO Sale Manger disclosed that over 200 Liberians have been employed by his company

Speaking earlier, Theophilius Williams of AMIL said his group has over the years followed the tax records of General Petroleum Corporation and has always been in compliance.

Mr. Williams said AMIL was discovered that General Petroleum Corporation has proven to be outstanding in paying their taxes despite the economy challenges the country currently faced.

"As the result of their commitment in paying their taxes, we as pro-media group however decided to recognize General Petroleum Corporation GEPCO for the steadfastness". AMIL Boss said.