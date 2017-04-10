Liberia: Access Bank Associates With Clients

Access Bank Liberia, one of the Leading Commercial Banks in the country has identified with their customers through a direct marketing activity at the waterside market and its environs.

Speaking with this paper at the colorful ceremony, the Head of Marketing and Deposit Mr. Reindorf Cletus Haligah used the opportunity to thank their valued customers and the General public for their support in doing business with them and encourage those who are not with them to take advantage of their various wonderful products and services.

He also emphasized during his interaction with their customers and marketers that Access Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank that provides Banking and financial services to small, medium and Large scale businesses in the country.

Some marketers where so excited to have their bank visit them and want to be identified with them. One of them said her business will not have become what it is today without Access Bank. Due to the Banks quest to make sure every sector of the financial market is taking care of, most people take them to be a micro finance institution.

The Marketing head said they have retail banking products and also credit products and that he said is a function of a commercial bank and not a micro finance institution. He said they are backed by very powerful owners that put them in a very good position to serve the market right.

Madam Cecilia Dolo a trader at the market told our reporter that some of their friends take Loans from the Bank refuse to pay back resulting to the bank loosing great sum of money. She encouraged the public to live to their word and pay the bank if they borrow from them.

He assured medium and large scale companies in the country to take advantage of their Banking products and services by joining the Access Bank's family.