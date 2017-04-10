Liberia: RAL Trains Law Enforcement Officers, Community Residents

Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL) has organized and conducted a one-day human rights education workshop for police and prison officers in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. The workshop which took place recently brought together 30 participants, including police, correction officers and community residents.

Speaking At the event, the program coordinator of RAL, Sam M. Nimely said the workshop was intended to refresh the minds of law enforcement officers, especially police and correction officers who are under obligation to protect lives and properties and cater to the welfare of prisoners/detainees. Participants were lectured on national laws, especially chapter 3 of the Liberia constitution which talks about fundamental rights, and some of the international human rights instruments, including Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Convention against Torture (CAT) among other instruments. He said it is important at this time of our history to provide human rights education training to law enforcement officers, as Liberians are approaching October 2017, at which time they will be exercising their democratic freedom. He further said that it is the responsibility of law enforcement officers to respect the rights of all persons during this critical time and it is also the duty of every person to respect and cooperate with law enforcement officers in the discharge of their statutory and primary duty.

Meanwhile, the RAL boss frown on police authorities for neglecting the ordinary police officers in the street and those assigned in the leeward counties while they are enjoying in Monrovia. He furthered that ordinary police officers in the streets of Monrovia and the capitals of the 15 sub political divisions are constraint in the performing of their duties due to lack of logistics and motivational incentives which is contributing to high level of corruption by officers. He finally said that corruption by officers in the streets is the result of the careless attitudes of their bosses towards them.

RAL is a registered and recognized human rights institution operating in Liberia with membership of national, regional and international networks, including the Liberia Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (LICHRD), West Africa Human Rights Defenders Networks (WAHRDN), Pan Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (PAHRDN), The World Coalition Against the Death Penalty (WCADP) and the International Rehabilitation Council for Victims of Torture (IRCT).