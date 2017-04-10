Liberia: Prosecution Lawyer TC Gould Is Dead

One of Liberia criminal lawyers Cllr. T.C. Gould as noted by his colleagues has died from a reported heart attack on Saturday. Cllr. Gould on Saturday morning April 8, 2017 was reported dead at 3am at the Saint Joseph Catholic Hospital in Congo Town after he reportedly fell off and was rushed to the hospital.

He has served as chairman of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), legal counsel of the Ministry of Justice, president of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Alpha senior advisor, leading prosecution counsel in several cases including the Global Witness corruption saga.

His death came as a surprise to the judiciary after which they have lost two of its judges recently and now a seasoned counsel -at-law has fallen to the cold hands of death. The special presidential task force has considered his death as sadden as he was currently on the prosecuting team on the taskforce prosecuting individuals indicted with regards to the Sable Mining bribery scandal as reported by the Global Witness.

"We are saddened over the sudden death of Cllr. Theophelus Gould, a prosecution lawyer in the ongoing case, Gould died from 'a heart attack" the special presidential taskforce noted.

In a release, the chairman of the special presidential taskforce Jonathan Fonati Koffa expressed sadness over the news while extending condolences to the bereaved family.

"He was a very good and charismatic lawyer. His death has left a great vacuum in the entire legal profession in our country," he said.

"T.C was a balancing and calming influence in an otherwise demanding situation. Indeed, our nation is saddened by his loss," Cllr. Kofa lamented. Atty. Bobby Livingstone, who claimed that the fallen lawyer has impacted said, "It is with deep sorrow and excruciating emotional pain that we have received the news of the death of one of the legal icons of Liberia, my godfather, Cllr T.C. Gould".

FIFA and CAF Match Commissioner, Andy Quamie, who is currently in Nigeriafor the Enugu Rangers international and ZESCO game, expressed shock over the sudden death from a comment on social media that the late T.C Gould will be remembered for his tireless commitment to the development and promotion of football in Liberia.

"Oh! God what a sad day for me and another great loss? Liberia has lost one of their best lawyers Cllr T.C. Gould. May your soul rest in perfect peace, T.C. Gould we missed you," Munah Kofa said. Meanwhile, other arrangements pertaining to the remains of the late Cllr. Gould are yet to be released.