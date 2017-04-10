Liberia: Bribery Undermines Education

The Senator of Margibi County, Jim W. Tornilah said bribery in the classroom undermines education to the very core that the younger generation is exposed to vulnerability in life after school.

He said teachers have the gifts and talents within them that when properly used can make the young people learn to manage themselves and country. The senator made the statement Friday April 7, 2017 during the official launch of LICOSESS mobile teacher training in Unification Town in Margibi County.

"Passion is a desire unto death and it leads to success when managed well. Bribery does not carry any teacher anywhere. Teachers should live by the tenets of time but not on the students," the Margibi County senator told the young people aspiring to become teachers.

According to him, teaching is a vocation that the teachers will not find riches but knowledge, recognition, respect but the riches are things that bring pride to the profession and the individuals.

He said the beauty of teaching is distinct on the basis of presentation of lessons as unprepared teachers are always bombarded with questions and are often ridiculed. Senator Tornilah used the occasion to call on young people aspiring to become teachers that teaching is not a career but a vocation that lives on.

"Career passes away but vocation lives with you. The lives of the innocent people are in your hands. The lives of the kids are in your hands. The students are at the vantage point to learn and the teacher is at the vantage point to teach," Senator Tornilah emphasized.

LICOSESS, Liberia Cooperative Standard Education School System is a mobile teacher college that has been established in seven counties with Margibi County the newest to be established.

Its main purpose is to buttress the effort of the Ministry of Education in standardizing the primary and secondary education in Liberia. Since its establishment, LICOSESS has succeeded, to a large extent, in graduating more than twelve thousand teachers and school administrators to date. It has grown from an in-service Teacher Training Program to a full-fledged Associate of Art Degree granting institution with this occasion marking the 10th Associate of Arts Degree and 16th "C" Certificate graduation.