10 April 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Capacity Building Cardinal'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The chief executive officer of Hope Alliance Liberia (HAL), a local nongovernmental organization says capacity building is cardinal because it provides broader knowledge for all.

Speaking over the weekend in Duport Road, outside Monrovia at a daylong capacity building training for volunteers and staff members of the organization, Benedict Quato asserted that it is always good to provide training for staff to help them obtain broader knowledge of their organization's vision, mission, code values among others.

According to Quato, the trainees were selected from the three project counties. They include Nimba, Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties in order to build their capacity. "We gathered some of the best minds in the country to talk to them on the vision and programs of the organization, program and project management, networking, volunteering and leadership," he said.

Quato further noted that the staffs need these skills in their day to day work. The facilitators include three professionals. He urged them to take the training very important, because according it him, that's the only way they will go in the field to effectively work.

Quato has at the same time underscored the need to urgently invest more in building the human resource capacity of the youthful population of Liberia. He believes investing in the human resource capacity of the youths will go a long way in the developmental drive of the country.

Over twenty eight participants were trained in various disciplines including; leadership, volunteering, project management, networking and communication among others. Meanwhile, the HAL's Chief Executive Officer has at the same time identified lack of funding as a major challenge hindering the smooth operation of the institution; urging government and other humanitarian organizations to assist HAL.

"We are committed to building their capacity to beware of our activities when they get in the field," he added. HAL is a Liberian NGO that promotes Transparency and Accountability; Education and Youth Development; Human Rights and Good Governance; and Health & Sanitation. The organization is currently dealing with 24 high schools right now with students 'clubs.

Liberia

2017 Elections Threatened?

Reports reaching this paper revealed that some unknown men are planning to lunch seditious activities along the western… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.