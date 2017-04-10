Liberia: 'Capacity Building Cardinal'

The chief executive officer of Hope Alliance Liberia (HAL), a local nongovernmental organization says capacity building is cardinal because it provides broader knowledge for all.

Speaking over the weekend in Duport Road, outside Monrovia at a daylong capacity building training for volunteers and staff members of the organization, Benedict Quato asserted that it is always good to provide training for staff to help them obtain broader knowledge of their organization's vision, mission, code values among others.

According to Quato, the trainees were selected from the three project counties. They include Nimba, Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties in order to build their capacity. "We gathered some of the best minds in the country to talk to them on the vision and programs of the organization, program and project management, networking, volunteering and leadership," he said.

Quato further noted that the staffs need these skills in their day to day work. The facilitators include three professionals. He urged them to take the training very important, because according it him, that's the only way they will go in the field to effectively work.

Quato has at the same time underscored the need to urgently invest more in building the human resource capacity of the youthful population of Liberia. He believes investing in the human resource capacity of the youths will go a long way in the developmental drive of the country.

Over twenty eight participants were trained in various disciplines including; leadership, volunteering, project management, networking and communication among others. Meanwhile, the HAL's Chief Executive Officer has at the same time identified lack of funding as a major challenge hindering the smooth operation of the institution; urging government and other humanitarian organizations to assist HAL.

"We are committed to building their capacity to beware of our activities when they get in the field," he added. HAL is a Liberian NGO that promotes Transparency and Accountability; Education and Youth Development; Human Rights and Good Governance; and Health & Sanitation. The organization is currently dealing with 24 high schools right now with students 'clubs.