South Africa: SACP Not Consulted About Hani Memorial Lecture Speaker - Mapaila

The SACP was not consulted on who would deliver the memorial lecture honouring its former leader Chris Hani, the party said on Monday.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliver the lecture at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Monday night.

"We were never consulted on the name," SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila told News24.

He was speaking on the side-lines of the commemoration of the 24th anniversary of Hani's assassination. The SACP general secretary was shot dead in the driveway of his Dawn Park, Boksburg, home on April 10, 1993.

ANC headquarters, in consultation with the SACP and the Hani family, was supposed to decide on the speaker, Mapaila said.

Mapaila said Hani would be sad that South Africans were left in "limbo and poverty" while leaders fought over petty things. He described Hani as a hardcore communist.

"At the moment we are losing the country," he said.

"He [Hani] will be sad that we still leave the majority of our people in limbo, in poverty, whilst fighting over petty things - over the accumulation of resources, which should never actually be the case."

Mapaila said the alleged conduct of President Jacob Zuma and his friends, the Gupta family, had eroded policy development capacity.

Mapaila said Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle on March 30 showed that critical decisions affecting the State were no longer taken to relevant structures to be discussed.

On Friday, several marches and events, mainly in reaction to Zuma's reshuffle, took place nationwide.

Zuma on Monday led a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg.

News24