9 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Super Falcons' Captain, Chikwelu Dreams League Title in Sweden

By Gowon Akpodonor

After leading the Super Falcons to victory in the 10th Africa Women Nations Cup title in Yaoundé, Cameroun last December, Rita Chikwelu says her target is to see her new Swedish club, Kristianstad DFF, win the league title this year.

Chikwelu switched from Umeaik FF, another Swedish club, to Kristianstad DFF in January, soon after the Nations Cup triumph.Speaking with The Guardian from her base in Sweden yesterday, Chikwelu said that Kristianstad DFF prepared well for the new season, stressing that their target is to lift the title at the end.

"I am looking forward to a brighter career with my new club," Chikwelu said, adding, "My club has recruited some quality players, and we have played five top friendly matches ahead of the new season."

Three weeks ago, Chikwelu and her teammates traveled to London for a friendly game against Chelsea Ladies. "We also played against LB07 and FCR of Sweden as parts of our preparations for the league season," she added.

Later today, Chikwelu, who netted two goals for Kristianstad DFF in their last friendly game, is expected to marshal the midfield, as the team files out against another Swedish club in their last preparatory game before the commencement of the league season.

At the Nations Cup campaign with the Super Falcons, Chikwelu played as a defensive midfielder, but she has just been assigned a new role as an offensive player with Kristianstad DFF, a club featuring another Nigerian, Ogonna Chukwudi. The club will face Vittsjo FC, which has another Super Falcons player, Ngozi Okobi, in their league opener on April 16.

