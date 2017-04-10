Ghana: Acca Unveils Enhanced Ethics & Professional Skills Module

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) launches a new approach to ethics in its latest innovation to the top level of the qualification

ACCA's new Ethics and Professional Skills module focuses on developing vitally important ethical behaviour and judgement to ensure finance professionals are equipped with the skills needed to support exam success at Strategic Professional level.

ACCA were the first to introduce a compulsory ethics module in 2007. The new module revisions ensure all members have the broader ethics, communication, commercial, innovation, analysis and evaluation skills core to membership and essential for shaping the future of business.

Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA said 'We know from the Professional Accountants - The Future research that the world of professional accountants is changing. We've redesigned this module to better ensure finance professionals are equipped with the professional skills needed by employers that enable them to meet the challenges of the 21st century's disruptive economy.

'The new Ethics and Professional Skills module ensures that ethics still have their place at the heart of our qualification. Through developing and demonstrating a high standard of ethical and professional behaviours alongside the technical knowledge acquired through passing the ACCA exams, ACCA professional accountants will be able to make an immediate impact in their workplace.'

Doris Ahiati, Head of ACCA Ghana said, 'This latest innovation to our qualification reflects our core value in upholding ethics to influence businesses and the finance industry as well as protect the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian through the actions of finance professionals. We encourage our members and students to embark on the new module to ensure their career aspirations have a positive impact.'

The Ethics and Professional Skills module develops skills in leadership, negotiation, conflict management, thinking commercially and scepticism development integrated with realistic business situations to improve employability and career success.

The current Professional Ethics module will be available until 30 October 2017 and replaced by the new Ethics and Professional Skills module on 31 October 2017.