Abuja — Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to stop further killings by herdsmen and reprisal attacks by locals, the Nigerian Police yesterday said it was complying with the directive.

The directive was issued by President Buhari following the incessant killings perpetuated by herdsmen in Nasarawa, Benue, Edo, Delta, Cross River and other states in the country.

The directive came amid accusations against the federal government and the presidency of indifference to the lingering crisis.

But speaking with THISDAY in Abuja, the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said there was no evidence to show that the Force was not acting upon the directive.

He said: "The presidential directive to the IG is fully being complied with. It is equally good for the public to know that we are making significant progress in compliance with the presidential directive.

"For the purpose of not jeopardising our investigations, I won't tell you what level we have reached but we are complying," Moshood stressed.

The police spokesman informed THISDAY that the Force "have fully deployed to those states where there are pockets of attacks.

"We are also carrying out robust investigation. As I speak with you, several arrests have been made. Very soon, we will let the public know who have been arrested so far," he assured.

Asked on the number of herdsmen who have been arrested, Moshood maintained that "criminals doesn't have boundaries; herdsmen are carrying out their means of livelihood on a day-to-day basis and the farmers too are equally carrying out their farming to sustain their lives and families.

"People who attack people are criminals, and these criminals are those we are rounding up, because if we charge anyone to court, you don't take him to court on what his name is, you take him to court based on the offence he has committed."