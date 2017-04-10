10 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Killings - We're Complying With Presidential Directive, Say Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Obi

Abuja — Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to stop further killings by herdsmen and reprisal attacks by locals, the Nigerian Police yesterday said it was complying with the directive.

The directive was issued by President Buhari following the incessant killings perpetuated by herdsmen in Nasarawa, Benue, Edo, Delta, Cross River and other states in the country.

The directive came amid accusations against the federal government and the presidency of indifference to the lingering crisis.

But speaking with THISDAY in Abuja, the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said there was no evidence to show that the Force was not acting upon the directive.

He said: "The presidential directive to the IG is fully being complied with. It is equally good for the public to know that we are making significant progress in compliance with the presidential directive.

"For the purpose of not jeopardising our investigations, I won't tell you what level we have reached but we are complying," Moshood stressed.

The police spokesman informed THISDAY that the Force "have fully deployed to those states where there are pockets of attacks.

"We are also carrying out robust investigation. As I speak with you, several arrests have been made. Very soon, we will let the public know who have been arrested so far," he assured.

Asked on the number of herdsmen who have been arrested, Moshood maintained that "criminals doesn't have boundaries; herdsmen are carrying out their means of livelihood on a day-to-day basis and the farmers too are equally carrying out their farming to sustain their lives and families.

"People who attack people are criminals, and these criminals are those we are rounding up, because if we charge anyone to court, you don't take him to court on what his name is, you take him to court based on the offence he has committed."

Nigeria

Nigeria 'Going Out of Recession' - Minister

Nigeria is slowly getting out of economic recession, Mustapha Shehuri, the Minister of State for Power, Works and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.