Cameroon: North West - Fcfa 117 Million for Family-Run Farms

The region ranked best in performance in the 2nd phase of the ACEFA Programme

Some 36 Common initiative groups in Mezam and Bui have once more benefited from financing of their project ideas under the supportive counseling device of the Programme for the improvement of competitiveness of family agro-pastoral farms, ACEFA. The cheques amounting to about FCFA 117 million were handed to the producer organizations on the 22nd, March 2017 in Bamenda.

The Cameroon-France C2D Funds are placed under the supervision of MINADER and MINEPIA, reason why the two Regional Delegates of MINADER and MINEPIA were very active during the handing of the cheques to their farmers. It emerged from the ceremony that North West farmers are now enjoying the expertise of some 239 counselors deployed to the region to give technical and economic support on the management of the farms. Speaking during the event, the Regional Delegates of MINADER and MINEPIA assured the ACEFA boss,

Bouba Mounmini that North West farmers will not fail the government because they are conscious that it has to do with tax payer's money which must be put to proper use. On his part, the National Coordinator of ACEFA, Bouba Mounmini congratulated North West farmers revealing that the region has performed so well in the 2nd phase of the programme, reason why ACEFA doors are still wide open for new beneficiaries. He further said that the farmers should respect their own part of the contract because defaulters will not go unpunished. Meanwhile, Chinge Caroline of the Maize Farming common initiative group Akum-Santa, one of the beneficiaries could not hide her joy. She saluted the role of ACEFA Advisers and funds which will boost productivity and generate income. They have enlarged their farm and kept progress reports as far as production is concerned.