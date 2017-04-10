10 April 2017

Cameroon: Fenassco 'A' Games - Far North, Champion

By Fred Vubem Toh

They over took the Centre region on the last day of the competition to emerge overall champion with 47 medals.

The Olympic torch was switched off at the Molyko stadium on Saturday to mark the end of the 19th edition of the secondary school games known as Fenassco League 'A' games. The most coveted trophy of the overall winner of the competition went to the Far North region that bagged home a total of 47 medals; 23 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze. The victory of the Far North came as a pleasant surprise as it put an end to the Centre's hegemony over the competition. The Centre Region top the medals chart in school competitions but when the merged with the performance of ENIET/ENIEG training institutions, was relegated to the second position on the general classification table with a total of 43 medals. The West region was third with 40 medals. The closing ceremony was a near replica of the opening ceremony graced by the finals in feminine football that saw the South West beat the Centre Region 3-2 in very thrilling football encounter.

There was the match past of delegations, the declaration of results and award of medals and trophies to laureates as well as the closing speech of the Minister of Secondary Education. Ernest Ngalle Bibehe reiterated the call to shun all forms of discrimination saying the games offered an opportunity for the browsing of cultures. He urged the youth to continue upholding the values of peace, tolerance saying there can be no development without peace. The high points of the ceremony was the handing over of the trophy of the winner of the competition to the Far North, the handing over of the games flag to the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education for the Adamawa region which will be hosting the 20th edition of the games in 2018. Prominent among those present, was the double Olympic gold medalist, Françoise Mbango who was the patroness of the competition.

