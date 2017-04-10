South Africa: The Democratic Alliance Looks Forward to Participating in the National Day of Action

press release

The Democratic Alliance will participate in the National Day of Action on Wednesday 12 April 2017, along with other opposition parties.

We encourage South Africans to participate and join the peaceful march to the Union Buildings in another powerful demonstration of national unity against Jacob Zuma's destructive presidency.

Jacob Zuma has united South Africa against corruption and economic destruction, and in defence of the Constitution. The whole of our society has come together in a way not before seen since the dawn of democracy.

This crisis has presented an historic opportunity for different political parties to explore a future of closer co-operation. We must now build on this momentum and make sure that Jacob Zuma and the ANC, which continues to protect him, get the message: South Africa will not accept corruption and the destruction of jobs and livelihoods.

The National Day of Action is just 6 days before the Motion of No Confidence is debated in Parliament on Tuesday 18 April. It is an opportunity to show ANC MPs in Parliament that South Africa supports this Motion, and so should they.

The ANC has instructed their MPs to vote against the motion. But with sufficient public pressure, they will have to carefully consider their own votes. For that reason, this campaign is important.

We continue to encourage South Africans to make contact with ANC MPs to ask them to do the right thing and vote Jacob Zuma out. We also ask members of the public to become citizen co-sponsors of the Motion of No Confidence by signing the petition at noconfidence.co.za.

This week we will ramp up our door-to-door efforts in communities across the country to make sure that every South African understands what Jacob Zuma's destructive presidency means for their daily lives, and that they know that the ANC has protected him again.

There are only two institutions that can remove Jacob Zuma. One is the ANC, the other is Parliament. South Africa expects its elected Members of Parliament to vote with their consciences and vote Jacob Zuma out.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA National Spokesperson