10 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Matter Concerning Former President Strikes Out in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Awa Gassama

Land issue concerning former President Yahya Jammeh was on Tuesday struck out and the accused person discharged.

The case was presided over by Magistrate George, at the Bundung Magistrates' Court. The accused, Pa Ebrima Badjie, at Kunkujang Keitaya was alleged to have given a plot of land to the former president of The Gambia located at Kunkujang Keitaya, which was later found out to be untrue.

Police prosecutor Mballow said that the matter was irrelevant as the accused person only promised to give land and failed to do it, which should not be any way adopted as a criminal matter.

"I humbly apply for the court to strike out the matter out of court because it is not based on evidence. This is a land issue concerning the president and I belief a matter of promise and fail, should not be taken as a huge issue, I plead to withdraw the matter from court and witness discharged" Mballow urged the court.

Magistrate George withdrew the matter from court and witness was discharged.

Gambia

Man Arrested for Attempting to Assassinate GDC Candidate

One Saikou Camara, a 29-year-old man and a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji, is currently detained at the Bundung Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.