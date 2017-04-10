Gambia: Matter Concerning Former President Strikes Out in Court

Land issue concerning former President Yahya Jammeh was on Tuesday struck out and the accused person discharged.

The case was presided over by Magistrate George, at the Bundung Magistrates' Court. The accused, Pa Ebrima Badjie, at Kunkujang Keitaya was alleged to have given a plot of land to the former president of The Gambia located at Kunkujang Keitaya, which was later found out to be untrue.

Police prosecutor Mballow said that the matter was irrelevant as the accused person only promised to give land and failed to do it, which should not be any way adopted as a criminal matter.

"I humbly apply for the court to strike out the matter out of court because it is not based on evidence. This is a land issue concerning the president and I belief a matter of promise and fail, should not be taken as a huge issue, I plead to withdraw the matter from court and witness discharged" Mballow urged the court.

Magistrate George withdrew the matter from court and witness was discharged.