Gambia: Five PPP Supporters Arrested for Attempt to Bar Non-Gambian From Voting for NRP

Police in the Central River Region (CRR) north have arrested 5 youths for erecting an illegal check point between the Gambia and Senegal boarder attempting to bar non -Gambian citizens from voting for the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) Candidate the Daily Observer have been reliably informed.

The 5 youths namely: Cherno Ceesay, Saloum Jammeh, Amulai Janneh Mbaye, Ogo Ceesay and Kebba Manneh all of Panchang Village in CRR North, who are also believed to be People's Progressive Party (PPP) sympathizers are currently detained at the Njau Police Station and helping the police in the investigations.

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta has confirmed the arrest and detention of the 5 Panchang youths, adding that the matter is still under investigation.

Father and Son Arrested

In a separate development, PRO Conta has disclosed that on Thursday 6th April, 2017, in the early hours of the morning, Police in the Central River Region (CRR) have arrested 2 people in connection to election violence.

He said the first incident involved one Muhammed Ceesay of Panchang Village in CRR North together with his father Ebou Ceesay who were both arrested for fighting a police officer and obstructing a police officer in the due execution of his lawful duties.

PRO Conta explained that Muhammed Ceesay had a fracas with the police when he refused to join the queue at the polling station. "As he was approached by Police officer to join the queue, he was reluctant as a result they had a push and pull and Muhammed Ceesay assaulted the officer causing injuries on him. As the other police officer try to intervene, Ebou Ceesay the father to Muhammed Ceesay interfered thereby obstruct the arrest".

The GPF spokesperson noted that both the father and son were arrested and detained at Njau Police Station and a case file has been opened for the matter to be investigated.