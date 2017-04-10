Gambia: AU Election Observer Mission Head Calls for National Reconciliation

The head of the African Union Election Observer Mission in the just concluded National Assembly Elections has called on government to focus more on national reconciliation with a view to finding lasting solution to the political division in the country.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Senegambia Hotel, Mr. Terry Tselane, head of the AUEOM in The Gambia and vice- chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in South Africa, called for calm during the post- election period.

The visiting official was quick to also call on the Government of The Gambia to focus more on national reconciliation in view of the recent political events.

The mission equally encouraged the people of The Gambia to tow the path of peaceful co-existence with mutual respect for religious, ethnic and political differences.

Tselane noted that the mission observed that the last days of political campaign activities were generally peaceful, but, however, noted with concern of isolated reports of incidents of confrontation, intimidation, and use of extreme language as gathered from the NEEWARG report.

According to him, the counting process was assessed as opened and transparent as it was conducted in the presence of observers and party agents and the results were pasted at the respective polling stations.

The AUEOM also commends the introduction of on-the-spot counting as it promoted the transparency and credibility of the process.

In its preliminary statement, the AUEOM came up with their findings and makes the following recommendations in order to improve future electoral processes in The Gambia.

"Among the recommendations include the following: Government and National Assembly to consider the introduction of appropriate action measures, such as quotas, to enhance the participation and representation of vulnerable groups like women, youth, and persons with disability. It also recommends for the government and National Assembly to provide adequate and timely funding for institutions involved in the electoral process such as the IEC, NCCE, and the police to further strengthen their capacity. It also recommends for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to undertake measures to reinforce training of polling personnel with particular emphasis on the counting process to ensure that standard counting procedures are followed in all polling stations; the AU Election Observer Mission also recommends review of the voter education campaigns conducted ahead of 2017 elections to drawn lessons on how to improve the sensitization and mobilization of voters in future elections for improved turn out,".

According to the recommendation, the mission also encourages IEC to undertake efforts to introduce the continuous registration of voters to address the concerns about new and deceased voters , and make provision for improved lighting in the voting compartments and at the collation centres.

To the different political parties, the mission encourages all members of their respective parties to participate in political activities in a peaceful manner, observing all laws and regulations during such activities, and to channel any disputes regarding the electoral outcomes through the appropriate legal channels as per the Gambian legal framework, among others.

The AUEOM also issued a preliminary statement on the April 6th National Assembly Elections.