10 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Wrestler Kunta Kinteh Apologises After Losing Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wrestler Kunta Kinteh has apologised to Gambians after losing his wrestling combat to a renowned Senegalese wrestler Ousin Dolleh last Tuesday, at the Stade Demba Diop in Dakar.

The combat, dubbed, "Senegambia Flag" was named after Presidents Sall and Barrow. It was staged by Assan Njie of Baol Promotion in collaboration with Lamin Cham of Champion Sounds Promotion.

"I want to apologize to all Gambians for losing the fight, it was not what we all wanted but this is what God destined. Let us all take it in good faith. I will like to thank everybody who helped in one way or another," remorseful Kunta Kinteh said. He promised to keep on fighting to raise The Gambian flag high.

Gambia

Man Arrested for Attempting to Assassinate GDC Candidate

One Saikou Camara, a 29-year-old man and a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji, is currently detained at the Bundung Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.