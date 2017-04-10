Gambia: Wrestler Kunta Kinteh Apologises After Losing Fight

Wrestler Kunta Kinteh has apologised to Gambians after losing his wrestling combat to a renowned Senegalese wrestler Ousin Dolleh last Tuesday, at the Stade Demba Diop in Dakar.

The combat, dubbed, "Senegambia Flag" was named after Presidents Sall and Barrow. It was staged by Assan Njie of Baol Promotion in collaboration with Lamin Cham of Champion Sounds Promotion.

"I want to apologize to all Gambians for losing the fight, it was not what we all wanted but this is what God destined. Let us all take it in good faith. I will like to thank everybody who helped in one way or another," remorseful Kunta Kinteh said. He promised to keep on fighting to raise The Gambian flag high.