Gambia: Man Arrested for Attempting to Assassinate GDC Candidate

One Saikou Camara, a 29-year-old man and a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji, is currently detained at the Bundung Police Station for attempting to assassinate one Mr. Nyang, who was contesting for the Latrikunda Constituency under the ticket of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), The Daily Observer can authoritatively report.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta, confirmed the incident to our reporter. He said on Tuesday 4th April 2017, one Saikou Camara, a 29-year-old man of Latrikunda Sabiji armed with a knife, went to attend a political rally of Mr. Nyang of GDC.

The Police spokesperson disclosed that Saikou attempted to stab Mr. Nyang, but was detected by supporters of The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) who apprehended him (Saikou) and escorted him to Bundung Police Station.

According to PRO Conta, a case file is opened for investigations and that preliminary investigation has it that Camara was acting along and was not affiliated to any political party as whispered earlier.

PRO Conta went on to note that the Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) urged the general public that there is law and order in the Gambia and that the police would do everything humanly possible to enforce it to the later and anyone found wanting would be dealt with according to the law.