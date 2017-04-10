Gambia: NDA Jagne's Sion Reach Swiss Cup Final

Gambia international, Pa Modou Jagne and his FC Sion are through to the final of the 2016/17 Swiss Cup after a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over FC Luzern.

Nda, as fondly called, was a hard nut to crack in the Sion defence as Luzern were unable to break through the home side's backline.

Sion, who are 13-time Cup winners, held their nerves in front of 11,300 at the Stade de Tourbillon to take the game to a shootout, where they eventually won.

They will now face FC Basel in the final on May 25 at the Stade de Genève - a replica of the 2015 Swiss Cup final, which saw Sion claimed the title after beating Basel 3-0 - with the winner securing an automatic spot in the group stage of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League.