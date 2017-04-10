10 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: NDA Jagne's Sion Reach Swiss Cup Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambia international, Pa Modou Jagne and his FC Sion are through to the final of the 2016/17 Swiss Cup after a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over FC Luzern.

Nda, as fondly called, was a hard nut to crack in the Sion defence as Luzern were unable to break through the home side's backline.

Sion, who are 13-time Cup winners, held their nerves in front of 11,300 at the Stade de Tourbillon to take the game to a shootout, where they eventually won.

They will now face FC Basel in the final on May 25 at the Stade de Genève - a replica of the 2015 Swiss Cup final, which saw Sion claimed the title after beating Basel 3-0 - with the winner securing an automatic spot in the group stage of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League.

Gambia

Man Arrested for Attempting to Assassinate GDC Candidate

One Saikou Camara, a 29-year-old man and a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji, is currently detained at the Bundung Police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.