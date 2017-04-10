10 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Zico Ceesay Joins Mansally At Kemi Kings

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambian striker Momodou 'Zico' Ceesay, has secured a move to Finland where he joined Veikkausliiga club PS Kemi Kings on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old striker, who has been a free agent since leaving Slovakian side MŠK Žilina by mutual consent in October last year, is now signed by Kemi to help bolster the club's faltering attacking department.

Zico Ceesay, a former Chelsea trainee links up with compatriot Abdoulie 'Kenny' Mansally at the promoted club.

The former Wallidan and MŠK Žilina striker's career has seen him play in Kazakhstan for FC Kairat Almaty and recently Maccabi Netanya in Israel.

The tall lanky Scorpions forward, who got granted his work permit last Thursday, is expected to make his debut for Coach Jari Åhman's side against 2015 league champions SJK, on April 22.

